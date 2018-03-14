PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The return of the Mac?

The Ravens will reportedly release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, making him a free-agent.

Ravens are releasing WR Jeremy Maclin, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

🤷🏿‍♂️ — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) March 14, 2018

The former Eagles wide receiver left Philly after the 2014 season to join Andy Reid and the Kansas City, despite illegal tampering violations.

When Maclin became a free-agent before last season, Pro Football Talk reported, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Eagles indeed attempted to reunite with Maclin.”

Maclin has not caught more than 45 balls or played in over 12 games in either of the past two seasons. However, in 2014 and 2015 Maclin — just 29 — caught 85-plus balls for over 1,000 yards.

The Eagles could use some help on the outside after trading Torrey Smith. Second-year Mack Hollins is expected to pick up the bulk of the work in Smith’s absence, for now.