By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia can claim four nominees at this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards, which will be held this Spring in Chicago.

Philadelphia restaurant professionals were nominated in four categories at this year’s nomination ceremony Wednesday at Parc Restaurant in Rittenhouse. Among them, Rich Landau, for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

“What we do is pretty specific, and to have a chef that cooks with only vegetables and doesn’t use any animal products and to be the one that’s picked, it’s just mind-boggling!”

untitled11 Philadelphia Scores 4 Nominees For Prestigious James Beard Awards

From left to right: Mitchell Davis, James Beard Foundation; Ritch Landau, Vedge (nominee Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic); Camille Cogswell, pastry chef Zahav (nominee Rising Star Chef of the Year); Clare Reichenbach, James Beard Foundation; Okan Yazici, General Manager Zahav (nominee Best Service); Michael Solomomov, chef/owner Zahav; Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality (nominee Best Restaurateur). (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

Zahav Restaurant was nominated for best service. Okan Yazici is the general manager. His colleague, Camille Cogswell, is the pastry chef at Zahav and was nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year.

“I’m really, really proud of working with a bunch of very, very talented women,” Yazici said.

And Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality was nominated for Best Restaurateur.

“The more people who are nominated in Philadelphia, the better our restaurant scene looks to the rest of the world,” Yin said.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 7 in Chicago.

