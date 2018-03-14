CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — After-school programs at a Camden elementary school are getting a financial boost thanks to the Subaru of America Foundation.

The Subaru Foundation presented a check for $10,000 Wednesday to EducationWorks, which runs the after-school programs at Mastery McGraw Elementary School.

“These dollars will go towards resources, materials and even travel,” said Miles Wilson, president and CEO of EducationWorks.

Wilson says two Philadelphia institutions will play a role.

“We have partnerships with the Barnes Museum and the Franklin Institute,” he said. “So the idea is how do we bring those experiences into the school itself and also how do we break the threshold and have our kids visit the Franklin Institute and the Barnes Museum.”

“Some of our students have never even been over to Philadelphia,” explained LaQuanda Jackson, Mastery McGraw’s principal. “So just the idea of going over to Philadelphia is really exciting.”