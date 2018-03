ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City High School has been placed on lockdown while police investigate a school threat Wednesday morning.

Police said the school, which is located on the 1400 block of North Albany Avenue, was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m.

Police say that all students and faculty are safe.

Police are asking parents not to call the school or 911 at this time.

