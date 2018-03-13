PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of high school students gathered at St. Joseph’s University for the 41st Annual Youth Symposium on The Holocaust.

Simone Gorko helped organize the event.

“It’s a unique opportunity for them to actually meet a survivor, and to get to ask questions and to hear their story and see that these are real people,” Gorko said.

Peter Stern is a haulocaust survior who was born in Germany.

“I went through various concentration camps,” Sterns said.

During his time with the students, Stern shared some of the things he went through in his struggle to survive the Holocaust.

“If one thinks of it in terms of a movie, it was a terrible horror adventure story,” Sterns said.

He says he hopes through his message students are able to learn from the past.

“I try to translate that into what their lives might be like,” Sterns explained.

during the symposium, teachers also received a lesson on how teach about the Holocaust.