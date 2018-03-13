PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will reportedly sign former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson to a one-year deal.
The deal is reportedly worth $2.25 million.
Nelson, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2014. He missed most of the 2017 season with a torn biceps, but Nelson has been a key special teams contributor and a good cover linebacker for Denver.
Nelson reportedly wanted a bigger role, which he may get in Philadelphia.
The Eagles still have decisions to make at linebacker regarding Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks, and Najee Goode.
Bradham and Goode are free-agents. Kendricks, while under contract, can be released with a cap savings of $4.4 million.