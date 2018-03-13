HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County school is now closed and its students have been sent home for the day after a bomb threat was made, officials say.

Police and other emergency responders in Huntingdon Valley were called out to St. Albert the Great School after the school received the threat Tuesday morning.

Woman Spends $19K On Kidney Transplant For 17-Year-Old Cat

Officials tell CBS3 the bomb threat was made in the form of an email that was sent to the school around 7:30 a.m.

The school building was immediately evacuated.

Students and faculty members were taken to nearby Murray Avenue School.

They stayed at the school while police spent about three hours combing every hallway, classroom and inch of St. Albert’s with bomb-sniffing dogs.

A Waffle House Waitress’ Kind Act Leads To A Big Surprise

Police cleared the school around 10:30 a.m., but the decision was made to cancel class due to the bomb scare.

The school is communicating with families regarding this matter, as well as the status of school for Wednesday.