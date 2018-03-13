TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to raise the state sales tax and extend its reach, hike income taxes on the wealthy and legalize recreational marijuana.

I advocate for legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana sales to adults. This will allow us to reinvest directly in our communities, and these investments will pay dividends – in contrast to the cost of mass incarceration. #StrongerFairerNJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 13, 2018

He also wants to increase the state’s contributions to public education by about 8 percent, or $1 billion.

The first-term Democratic governor is announcing those proposals Tuesday in his first budget address to the Democrat-led Legislature.

Murphy wants to raise the sales tax from 6.625 percent to 7 percent and include ride-sharing services and accommodations like Airbnb.

Under his budget plan, incomes over $1 million would be taxed at 10.75 percent, up from the top bracket of 8.97 percent.

His proposed spending plan of $37.4 billion is roughly 5 percent higher than former Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s final-year proposal.

