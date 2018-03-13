VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — March Madness has begun and the Villanova Wildcats are in Pittsburgh, but before they left fans and students cheered them on as the team boarded the bus Tuesday.

Jay Wright’s Wildcats will tangle with Radford Thursday night, but says he’s thankful for all the support from Nova Nation.

“When you get to coach at a school like this, you get all this passion, you get all these wonderful young men to coach,” he tell KYW Newsradio. “When you have moments like this, you stop and think. I’m very fortunate to be in the spot.”

The band and dozens fans lined up outside the Davis Center to give the team a grand send off.

Freshman Corbin Meyer sees a deep run coming for the cats.

“I think their offense got a ton better and their defense has really developed throughout the season,” he said. “Jalen Brunson is carrying the team really well, so I’m hoping they make it pretty far.”