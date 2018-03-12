NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A Newark man has been arrested following a vehicular accident that left a woman hospitalized on Feb. 25.

Newark police responded around 2:08 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of North College Avenue and Ray Street.

The investigation led police to 23-year-old John Strobel of Newark, who allegedly made a left turn onto Ray Street and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian that had just stepped into the crosswalk.

She sustained serious head, spinal and leg injuries. The woman was treated by New Castle County Paramedics and transported to Christiana Hospital by Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company of Newark.

Police took Strobel into custody at the scene and he was later found to be under the influence of drugs after an evaluation by a Newark Police Department Drug Recognition Expert.

Strobel is being charged with first-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence of a drug, and several other related charges.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.