KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — How to improve transportation and how to pay for it was the focus at a legislative breakfast Monday morning in Montgomery County.

State Rep. Madeleine Dean says Pennsylvania lawmakers, five years ago, were able to work together to come up with sustainable funding for transportation, unlike what she calls a missed opportunity at the federal level.

“You contrast with the opportunity that sits in front of the federal government for really serious infrastructure investment and what did the president do? He says yeah, let’s have serious infrastructure investment and cut investments in other kinds of things like mass transit,” she said.

Funding Pennsylvania State Police with transportation dollars is once again an issue. Dean is critical of the of the head of the House Appropriations Committee, who calls Wolf’s plan a non-starter, of a $25-per-person fee for municipalities who rely solely on state police.

“For those who just simply want to be able to go home to their constituents and say ‘no new taxes’ and not reasonably explain to them, how you have to fund the state police who are policing your districts, to me, it’s just not doing your job,” she said.

The annual breakfast was hosted by the Greater Valley Forge Transportation Management Association.