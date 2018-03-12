BREAKING: Explosive Device Detonates In Front Of Home In Delaware, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JAY-Z and Beyonce are joining forces again and bringing their OTR II stadium tour to Philadelphia.

The duo will perform at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19th.

The tour will begin internationally June 6, stopping in 15 cities, and returns to North America July 25, and stopping in 21 cities.

In the summer of 2014, the couple performed six weeks of sold-out stadiums concerts across North America with their ON THE RUN tour.

For complete ticket information visit www.livenation.comwww.beyonce.com, and www.rocnation.com.

