CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) —The conservative Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board has offered a novel endorsement of Republican Rick Saccone in Tuesday’s surprisingly competitive special congressional election.

The newspaper says Democrat Conor Lamb is impressive, but argues that an upset in Pennsylvania could start a “Democratic wave” that would lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Tooth Fairy Payouts Are On The Decline, Survey Finds

Neither Lamb nor Saccone has focused on the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The paper insists the country must not “dive into so great a distraction.”

While some Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment, House Democratic leaders say they do not intend to pursue impeachment and would rather defeat Trump at the ballot box.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)