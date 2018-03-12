WEATHER ALERT: Third Nor'easter Of March Works Into Philly Area TonightLatest Forecast | Radar | Traffic 
Filed Under:Local TV, Wedding

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend.

Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school. The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi — who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.

Tooth Fairy Payouts Are On The Decline, Survey Finds

The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.

Gash’s daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch