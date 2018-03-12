WEATHER ALERT: Third Nor'easter Of March Works Into Philly Area TonightLatest Forecast | Radar | Traffic 
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for juveniles accused of damaging construction equipment in Atlantic County.

New Jersey State Police say five juveniles were caught on surveillance video trespassing on a property owned by Hanson Aggregates in Buena Vista Township on Feb. 17 around 2:30 p.m. and causing damage to an excavator.

Police say the juveniles were climbing on the excavator and throwing stones at the windows, causing nearly $1,000 worth of damage.

Police describe the suspects as four black males and one white female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Trooper Michael Mauro of Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800.

