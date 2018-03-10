PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At state House budget hearings, Pennsylvania gaming regulators updated lawmakers on efforts to implement expanded gambling signed into law last fall.

Kevin O’Toole, executive director of the Gaming Control Board, told lawmakers the Board is drafting temporary regulations for internet gaming and the first application period for iGaming authorization is expected to begin next month.

“And that will probably be mid-April,” he said. “So that first 90-day period will be mid-April and will go through mid-July.”

O’Toole says legal iGaming and video gaming terminals in truck stops may be ready to start around the end of the year.

Applications for fantasy sports operations were made available this past week.

O’Toole also says it is hoped that demolition at the site of the new Live! casino in South Philadelphia will begin in June with construction starting soon after.