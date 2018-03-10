TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — A bill making its way through the New Jersey legislature would require strict warning labels on all prescriptions for opioids in the Garden State.

New Jersey would become the first state in the country to mandate such labeling, according to Atlantic County Assemblyman John Armato, a co-sponsor of the bill.

“There are so many different prescriptions out there for pain medication that sometimes you’re not aware it’s an opiate,” Armato told KYW Newsradio. “So right off the bat, this sticker will identify it as an opiate.”

And while drug labeling rules are made on the federal level, states can add warnings.

“The second part of it will be it will identify that it could be addictive and there’s a possibility of overdose,” Armato added.

This bill, cleared in committee, could see full assembly action as soon as this week. A companion measure is being considered in the state senate.