PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Wine Week makes a return for the 5th year later this month with more than 100 events planned.

Philly Wine Week was designed to showcase the options of wine available and to give the public access and knowledge to wine of all price points and styles.

Philly Wine Week co-founder Bill Eccleston says one event is called “Rosé All Day,” dispelling myths.

“Real men dink Rosé too,” Eccleston said.

And they’re not all sweet.

“The dry style Rosés are a fantastic complement to food and a nice bridge to white and red,” Eccleston said.

Tickets are going fast for the signature kickoff event known as “Opening Corks.” It will take place at 23rd Street Armory on March 22, where more than 100 wines will be available to sample.

“It going to be just a wine party,” Eccleston said

More information is available at the Philly Wine Week website.

