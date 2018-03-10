By John McDevitt
Filed Under:John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio, Philly Wine Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Wine Week makes a return for the 5th year later this month with more than 100 events planned.

Philly Wine Week was designed to showcase the options of wine available and to give the public access and knowledge to wine of all price points and styles.

Philly Wine Week co-founder Bill Eccleston says one event is called “Rosé All Day,” dispelling myths.

“Real men dink Rosé too,” Eccleston said.

img 7637 Cheers! Philly Wine Week Set To Return With More Than 100 Events

Bill Eccleston (credit: John McDevitt)

And they’re not all sweet.

“The dry style Rosés are a fantastic complement to food and a nice bridge to white and red,” Eccleston said.

Tickets are going fast for the signature kickoff event known as “Opening Corks.” It will take place at 23rd Street Armory on March 22, where more than 100 wines will be available to sample.

“It going to be just a wine party,” Eccleston said

More information is available at the Philly Wine Week website.

You can learn about other boozy news on the KYW Newsradio “Beer & Booze Broz” podcast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch