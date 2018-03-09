PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every now and then, the Transportation Security Administration visits airports around the country, refreshing people on the do’s and don’ts of getting on a plane. Officials brought their demonstration to Philadelphia.

TSA staffers posed as passengers, four who knew the rules and four who didn’t. It took three times as long for the ill-informed to clear security. Multiply that by the thousands going through this airport on any given day and you get an idea how much of an effect that can have on your wait to get to your flight.

TSA spokesman Mike England says they take more than 100 pounds of prohibited items from people every day here.

“Things like knives, things like hammers, tools, liquids, gels and aerosols,” England told KYW Newsradio. “You name it, we catch it.”

But he adds people over the years have, for the most part, adapted to the rules of the terminal.

“Statistics have shown that wait times are decreasing nationally and we think that’s due in some part to the information campaign that we put out nationally and we think it’s really helpful in contributing to decreasing wait times,” said England.

If you need to remind yourself of those rules before your next flight, best to check online at tsa.org. ​