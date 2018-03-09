PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Archbishop Wood had a strong legacy before Steve Devlin arrived in 2006. Devlin made it stronger. In 11 years, Devlin won five PIAA state championships, nine District 12 titles and compiled a 132-22-1 career record.

On Friday morning, in an emotional announcement, Devlin told his team that he would not be returning next season to take on the job as defensive coordinator at Ursinus.

He leaves as one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Philadelphia Catholic, winning PIAA state championships in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

“You look at Coach Devlin’s body of work and all of the work that he has done, five state championships in 11 years, that’s unparalleled in any level of sports,” said Fran Walsh, a 2013 Wood graduate who was a two-time all-Catholic League offensive/defensive lineman and went to play for Villanova. “I think Coach Devlin will have a lot of success in college. Wood may have had a few Division I players before Coach Devlin, and after him, there’s been a ton. He’s been a great guy for the program.

“He’s really going to be missed.”

After starting last year 2-2, Wood went on to win 10-straight games and outscored its opponents by 432-117 during that stretch, winning the PIAA 5A state championship for a second-straight year, destroying Gateway, 49-14.