Filed Under:Local TV, Playa del Carmen

MEXICO (CBS) – The U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert for the Mexican Resort City of Playa del Carmen.

The State Department is warning of a security threat but is not elaborating on what kind of threat it is. Also, the State Department has closed its consular office there and banned U.S. government employees from traveling to the city.

An explosive device was found on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen last week. Two weeks before that incident, an explosion on another ferry left 26 people hurt.

Playa del Carmen is a popular spring break destination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch