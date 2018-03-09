PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In advance of St. Patrick’s Day, a celebration of Irish hermitage will take place in Malvern on Sunday. And it’s alcohol free.

The stereotype of the drunken Irish on St. Patrick’s Day is frustrating to many.

“Being Irish does not mean that you are a drunk. That can be, of course, very offensive to the Irish,” said Katherine Ball-Weir, Chair of Sober Saint Patrick’s Day Philadelphia, an alcohol-free family-friendly event celebrating Irish culture. “It is a party that has the best in Irish music and dance and the culture of Ireland, without the overindulgence of Saint Patrick’s Day and the Irish.”

Sober St. Patrick’s Day will be held Sunday, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The High Point at St. Peter’s Church.

More information can be found at the Sober St. Patrick’s Day website.