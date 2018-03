BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Delaware County on Friday.

Police say two men robbed a Citizens Bank on the 5000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven around noon.

The suspects then fled the scene in a silver Saturn SUV.

Police say the chase for the suspects started around 12:10 p.m.

The suspects ended up crashing at Highland Avenue and I-95.

The suspects are in custody.

No injuries are reported, but traffic is backed up in the area.