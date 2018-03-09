NEW YORK (CBS) – March 9 is National Meatball Day, and that has inspired a very pricey culinary creation.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in New York City is selling a $100 meatball to celebrate National Meatball Day.

Shelter Gives Lounge Chairs To Dogs To Make Them Feel At Home



The meatball is made of premium beef, truffle cheese, foie gras and winter truffles.

Hospitals Offer Big Bonuses, Free Housing And Tuition To Recruit Nurses



It’s then smothered in a creamy shallot and champagne sauce and served with a glass of wine.

The meatball will only be sold on Friday.