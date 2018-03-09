BREAKING: 2 Robbery Suspects In Custody Following Police Chase In Delaware County
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

NEW YORK (CBS) – March 9 is National Meatball Day, and that has inspired a very pricey culinary creation.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in New York City is selling a $100 meatball to celebrate National Meatball Day.

Shelter Gives Lounge Chairs To Dogs To Make Them Feel At Home

The meatball is made of premium beef, truffle cheese, foie gras and winter truffles.

Hospitals Offer Big Bonuses, Free Housing And Tuition To Recruit Nurses

It’s then smothered in a creamy shallot and champagne sauce and served with a glass of wine.

The meatball will only be sold on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch