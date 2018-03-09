EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham have arrested two students after they allegedly made school shooting threats at separate schools.

Evesham police say a 15-year-old Cherokee High School student allegedly sent a Snapchat message to another student about his desire to “shoot up the school.”

The fellow student reported the incident to their parents and school officials.

Police say the 15-year-old admitted making the threat and was arrested on Wednesday. The teen was charged with terroristic threats and false public alarms.

In the second incident, police say a 12-year-old student sent a Snapchat message to another student about his desire to “plan a school shooting.”

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and false public alarms.

There were no reported injuries.