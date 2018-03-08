WEATHER ALERT: Nor’easter Pummels Region Power Outages Climbing | NJ TRANSIT Limited Service SEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings/Delays | Emergency Numbers 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people take work issues home with them, and for many of them, work issues keep them up at night.

A new survey found 15 percent of professionals lose sleep because of work stress, “very often.”

Twenty nine percent say it happens “somewhat often.”

The study shows men are affected more often than women.

Experts say if you can’t balance work and home, it’s time to make a change.

The survey also found that 13 percent of American workers never lose a wink of sleep thinking about their jobs.

