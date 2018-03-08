PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people take work issues home with them, and for many of them, work issues keep them up at night.

A new survey found 15 percent of professionals lose sleep because of work stress, “very often.”

McDonald’s Turns Arches Upside Down In Celebration Of Women’s Day

Twenty nine percent say it happens “somewhat often.”

The study shows men are affected more often than women.

VIDEO: This Japanese Treat Sounds Like It’s Crying When Cooked

Experts say if you can’t balance work and home, it’s time to make a change.

The survey also found that 13 percent of American workers never lose a wink of sleep thinking about their jobs.