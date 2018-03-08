PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report puts Philadelphia in the conversation around where Apple will plant its flag later this year.

The iPhone maker’s search for a new facility for what will initially house a call center is typical Apple: hush-hush.

“There’s no public bidding process like there’s been for what Amazon calls its HQ2,” said Mark Gurman, who covers consumer technology for Bloomberg News.

Gurman says among the factors Apple is likely weighing include “educated workforce, transportation possibilities, airports, tax incentives.”

They will also be weighing proximity to existing infrastructure. The company has a presence in Pittsburgh — a small research center on artificial intelligence and cloud apps — and in central Pennsylvania is one of the country’s four AppleCare Repair centers in Carlisle.

“Putting it all together, we landed on Pennsylvania as a potential landing spot,” said Gurman.

Might Apple head farther east, enticed by Philly’s prime location?

“All I’ll say here is trust the process. Let’s see what happens,” said Gurman.