BREAKING: Allentown Mayor Resigning Following Conviction In Federal Corruption Case
By David Madden
Filed Under:David Madden, New Jersey

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Late last year, there was a very public breakup of a potential merger between Cooper Health System and the Michigan-based owners of Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals in Camden and Burlington.

Now it appears another South Jersey suitor might just step in.

Virtua Health issued a joint statement indicating officials have signed a “non-binding letter of intent” with the Maxis Health System that could lead to a Virtua takeover of the two Our Lady of Lourdes facilities.

Nothing is set in stone here, and neither party wants to talk about it.

In December, Cooper pulled out of a deal that also included St. Francis Hospital in Trenton and is now fighting Maxis to get a $15 million good faith deposit back.

There’s no indication any money has changed hands between Maxis and Virtua. In fact, their statement stresses “there is no final agreement.”

If successful, the move could significantly boost Virtua’s business footprint in South Jersey. ​

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch