MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Late last year, there was a very public breakup of a potential merger between Cooper Health System and the Michigan-based owners of Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals in Camden and Burlington.

Now it appears another South Jersey suitor might just step in.

Virtua Health issued a joint statement indicating officials have signed a “non-binding letter of intent” with the Maxis Health System that could lead to a Virtua takeover of the two Our Lady of Lourdes facilities.

Nothing is set in stone here, and neither party wants to talk about it.

In December, Cooper pulled out of a deal that also included St. Francis Hospital in Trenton and is now fighting Maxis to get a $15 million good faith deposit back.

There’s no indication any money has changed hands between Maxis and Virtua. In fact, their statement stresses “there is no final agreement.”

If successful, the move could significantly boost Virtua’s business footprint in South Jersey. ​