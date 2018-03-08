Molly Maguires (Jay Lloyd)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Next week, all roads will lead to an Irish Pub. St. Patrick’s Day is on the near horizon and KYW’s Jay Lloyd look at how an Irish pub is born.

Wherever you may travel – from Cork to Kalamazoo, you’ll find an Irish pub. Yep. Kalamazoo has two. But what is it that gives you that consistent homey, comfortable neighborhood feel when far from home? Declan Mannion has first-hand experience.

“Rich Mahogany wood, copper ceilings, Victorian style light fixtures, vibrant red and green colors and you want fireplaces,” said Mannion.

Declan is co-owner of the popular Molly Maguire’s in Phoenixville, where the menu is a reflection of pub fare in the heart of Dublin.

“Shepherds pies, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage,” said Mannion.

And of course, the iconic dark, creamy Guinness stout. For the welcoming air of an Irish pub, Declan frequently quotes Yeats, “There are no strangers here. Only friends who haven’t yet met.”