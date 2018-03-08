BREAKING: Allentown Mayor Resigning Following Conviction In Federal Corruption Case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a 44-year-old man after making an arrest in connection with a reported sexual assault of a woman in Center City on Sunday morning.

CBS3 reports police are still searching for the second suspect, Archie Swinson, who they say also goes by Archie Moore.

A man grabbed and choked a woman as she was walking in the 1300 block of Lombard Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before robbing her of her backpack.

Anyone with information about Moore or this incident should call police immediately at 215-685-3251/3252.

