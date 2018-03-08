ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Allentown police are searching for a 16-year-old girl and a man believed to be endangered.

Police say 16-year-old Amy Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly are believed to be traveling together.

The two were last seen on Monday.

Police believe they are traveling in a 1999 two-door red Honda Accord with Pennsylvania tags KLT 0529.

Yu is described as an Asian female, around 4-foot-9, and weighing around 90 pounds. Esterly is described as a white male, around 5-foot-9 and weighing around 185 pounds.

Esterly has been charged with interference of custody of a child.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call your local police department or Allentown police at 610-437-7751.