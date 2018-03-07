WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall Totals Rising| Power Outages ClimbingNJ Declares State Of Emergency | State Of Emergency For Pa. |PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit On Roadways | NJ Transit To Suspend Bus ServiceSEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings | Community CancellationsEmergency Numbers 
Filed Under:Local TV, NJ Transit, nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The heavy snow from the nor’easter is causing a traffic mess along Pennsylvania and New Jersey roadways on Wednesday afternoon.

FULL TRAFFIC COVERAGE

NJ Transit says that due to the weather, all bus routes will be suspended after 4:30 p.m.

 

NJ Transit also says that River Line service is suspended in both directions between Bordentown and Roebling due to downed trees and between Cinnaminson and Riverside due to a disabled truck blocking the tracks.

In Pennsylvania, all lanes are blocked on I-76 westbound due to two disabled Amazon vans stuck in the snow.

Snowfall Totals Rising As Nor’easter Intensifies

And along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension, all northbound lanes are blocked due to an accident near mile marker 42.5.

There are no reports of injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch