PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The heavy snow from the nor’easter is causing a traffic mess along Pennsylvania and New Jersey roadways on Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit says that due to the weather, all bus routes will be suspended after 4:30 p.m.

ATTENTION NJT Bus Customers: Service is suspended on all NJ TRANSIT bus routes after 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/MvPW7evkNJ — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 7, 2018

NJ Transit also says that River Line service is suspended in both directions between Bordentown and Roebling due to downed trees and between Cinnaminson and Riverside due to a disabled truck blocking the tracks.

In Pennsylvania, all lanes are blocked on I-76 westbound due to two disabled Amazon vans stuck in the snow.

And along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension, all northbound lanes are blocked due to an accident near mile marker 42.5.

There are no reports of injuries.