WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall Totals Rising| Power Outages ClimbingPennDOT Reduces Speed Limit On Roadways | NJ Transit Suspends Bus ServiceSEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Philly Schools To Reopen ThursdayLatest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings/Delays | Emergency Numbers 
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Fairmount, Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio 1060, nor'easter, Sledding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As our area was hit with yet another Nor’easter, some Philadelphians were taking full advantage of the snow day.

Nine-year-old Beckett, his mother, brother and dogs were enjoying the snowy day at Lemon Hill, in Fairmount, Wednesday.

“It’s very cold out here, very slushy,” he explained.

But their method of sledding out was pretty unique.

“I don’t think many people actually do dog sledding!”

But you do.

“Yeah, we looked it up,” he replied. “You can like buy a dig harness for sledding.”

So you are putting your dogs to work today, huh?

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure they like it because they like running, actually and they get treats for sledding with us,” he said.

Beckett’s mom Megan was the holder of the treats, and she would give the signals to have the dogs run to her.

What’s it like to watch them?

“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s really fun.”

What’s the funniest moment?

“Probably when they fall out, it’s good,” she said laughing.

Are you really for Spring, yet?

“Yes, totally!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch