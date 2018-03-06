WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of EmergencyUtility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | Wolf Announces Pa. Highway Restrictions | SEPTA Regional Rail To Be On Severe Storm ScheduleLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With another Nor’easter making its way to the region, SEPTA and Amtrak  announced modified schedules for Wednesday.

SEPTA will operate on a severe storm schedule which  is a Saturday schedule with some adjustments.

Amtrak announced a modified scheduled for its Northeast Corridor service.

SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel will provide full details at a 4 p.m. press conference with Mayor Jim Kenney at City Hall.

To get the complete schedule details, please visit SEPTA’s site.

