PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 200 young women were treated to the full prom dress shopping experience.



The annual “Cozen PAL Center Prom Boutique” event provided young women from PAL centers across the city with the total prom shopping experience.

The law firm Cozen O’Connor hosted a prom boutique. Cozen O’Connor collects new and gently used dresses for girls throughout the year.

All shoppers went home with a new or gently used prom dress, pair of shoes, accessories and new makeup kit – at NO cost!