PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Brotherly Love is top 10 when it comes to being a college hoops haven, according to a new study.

WalletHub’s study has Philadelphia as the sixth best city for college basketball — third among large cities. In addition, Philadelphia ranks first in number of conference championships, second in the number of Division 1 teams and seventh overall when it comes to national titles.

WalletHub determined the top spots for college hoops by using nine key units of measurement to rank 280 U.S. cities. These metrics include number of teams per city, the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity, social-media engagement, etc.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home to UNC, ranks first overall when it comes to college hoops haven, according to the study.

