By John McDevitt
Filed Under:2018 Philadelphia Flower Show, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show says the show will go on, no matter what mother nature throws our way.

Spokesman Kevin Feeley reminds ticket holders they if you all ready have tickets to the show, don’t fret, the tickets are not date specific.

“The tickets that are purchased for the flower show are honored throughout the week,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “So if guests are unable to make it Wednesday the tickets are also valid for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday. So if buses are able to reschedule their visits, they absolutely should.”

Feeley says the show isn’t going anywhere, but is encouraging anyone who still plans on attending Wednesday to find the safest means of getting there.

He also says when you do finally make it — stop inside the show’s tropical rain forest to forget about that winter weather, even for a little while.

