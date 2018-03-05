PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big workout to help little hearts as the second Philly Spin-In takes place this coming weekend to benefit the Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Five hundred riders are expected for CHOP’s spin party. Doctors say the money raised will fund innovative research that will help pediatric heart patients.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Beyah Kaufman loves cooking in a toy kitchen with her big sister.

Beyah is a busy little girl these days, but her life started with an ominous diagnosis — a congenital heart defect.

“When the doctor said we have a major problem, there’s a problem with the heart, I figured that was it,” said Phoebe Kaufman, Beyah’s mother.

Phoebe and Matt Kaufman lived every parent’s nightmare.

“It was tough, it was tough,” said Matt Kaufman.

Four days after she was born, Beyah had open heart surgery at CHOP.

“I have no words to say how terrifying that was,” says her mom.

That fear has now turned into amazement with doctors saying Beyah’s heart is perfect now.

And she’s has been named an ambassador for CHOPs 2nd annual cardio party Philly Spin-In to benefit the Cardiac Center.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” said Matt Kaufman.

“You have to have hope, you have to have confidence, otherwise you will break,” added Phoebe Kaufman.

The Kaufmans have put together a team for the spin-in that’s raised $3,000 — a token of their appreciation for saving Beyah.

“CHOP is amazing. That’s what CHOP does,” said Phoebe Kaufman.

The Spin-In to benefit heart patients takes place this Sunday, March 11 at CHOP.

It will be an all-day, relay-style event featuring dozens of fundraising teams.

Last year, the event raised more than $200,000.

For more information, click here.