MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) —Three men are accused of stealing more than $1.3 million from a funeral home in Moorestown, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say Raymond, Ronald and Sean Zale stole money from McChesney Funeral Home Entrusted. Raymond, 60, Ronald, 58, and Sean, 32, were each charged with two counts of second-degree theft by deception on Friday.

The three men allegedly stole the company funds throughout an eight-year period, as they moved the money into their own personal accounts.

Raymond and Ronald Zale, who are brothers, oversaw the funeral home operation, as Sean Zale, who is Raymond’s son, did a number of things, such as driving, according to officials.