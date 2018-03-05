PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Recent stories on the internet told the tragic tale of a 2-year-old California girl dying from what was called “Childhood Alzheimer’s.”

It’s really called Sanfilippo Syndrome and while doctors don’t call it “Childhood Alzheimer’s,” it does mimic some of the symptoms according to Dr. Julie Kaplan, a clinical geneticist at Nemours Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children.

Developmental delays are noticed first, then behavior issues begin and finally intellect and physical abilities begin to deteriorate.

“There is not currently a cure, there are treatments under clinical trials,” she tells KYW Newsradio. “There are actually three different types of treatments that are under clinical trials right now.”

She says the it’s a rare genetic disorder, but it’s deadly.