PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students in Center City took part of a new Civil Discourse Panel Series aimed at addressing current and complicated topics through debate.

“Hopefully we can all gain an appreciation for hearing what other people’s opinions are,” said Jake Shaprio, a student moderator.

Students like Shapiro say they are excited about the panel series as it plays part of a larger civics initiative at Friends Select School.

Brian Kors, an event organizer, explains what Monday’s topic of conversation covered.

“It will be focused entirely on immigration policy from DREAMERS to the borders,” he said.

The series is meant to engage youth through civics, and Kors says, during this time of global polarization, it’s vital.

“We should come together as friends and embrace differenced of opinion to have dialogue, he said.

Kors says it’s important to give students the tools or a mode of inquiry to evaluate the world themselves.

