PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles is just a month removed from winning the Super Bowl MVP honors and he may already be removed from the equation.

PHI-NALLY: An Oscar Winner In Philadelphia?

NFL writer Geoff Mosher is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles have received a trade offer for Foles.

An unnamed AFC team has offered a second-round pick, however the birds are holding out.

They reportedly want at least what they got for Sam Bradford, which was a first-round and fourth-round pick.