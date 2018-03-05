PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting has left two women injured on Monday morning in Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. when police say two women invited three Hispanic males into a home in the 2900 block of N. 5th Street.

“They were in the living room bragging about how much money they all had,” police said in a news release.

That’s when police say one of the suspects opened fire on a 17-year-old woman, shooting her in the stomach and leg.

Police say the same suspect then shot a 27-year-old woman in her right knee.

Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly then took their cell phones and $4,000.

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, about 18-years-old, light brown complexion, 5 feet 10 inches. He was wearing a black hoody, black pants and Air Jordan sneakers.

The second suspect is described as also being a Hispanic male, 20-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches and 150lbs with a tattoo above his right eye. He was wearing a black hoody, olive green pants, and black Ugg boots.

The third suspect is also described as being a Hispanic male, 17-years-old, 160lbs and a light brown complexion.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three suspects to contact them immediately.