PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the city’s Northern Liberties section.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 Sunday morning at 6th and Spring Garden streets.
After arriving at the scene, police report they found two shooting victims inside of a car who were then rushed to the hospital.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was placed in critical condition.
Investigators say a man fled the scene in a silver vehicle. No arrests have been made.