PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the city’s Northern Liberties section.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 Sunday morning at 6th and Spring Garden streets.

After arriving at the scene, police report they found two shooting victims inside of a car who were then rushed to the hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was placed in critical condition.

Investigators say a man fled the scene in a silver vehicle. No arrests have been made.