ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting leaves one man injured in Montgomery County.

Authorities say a victim ran from a home along Jenkintown Road, in Abington Township and entered an area fire house with lacerations.

Officers from the Abington Police Department responded to the home just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police say when officers arrived they used forced entry to the home where multiple victims were said to be inside, including the suspect.

Officials say the suspect, an unidentified male, refused to comply and an officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect.

Police have not released the suspects condition at this time, but did say no officers were injured following the incident.

Abington police say the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office will be taking over the remainder of the investigation.