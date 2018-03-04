PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a report the Philadelphia Eagles are working to keep defensive end Vinny Curry in midnight green next season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter Sunday to saying, “Update on the #Eagles and DE Vinny Curry after talking with a team official: They are currently in negotiations to try to keep Vinny Curry at a different salary. Teams are also interested in potential trading for him. It sounds like nothing is quite done yet.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke with the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday regarding the team’s cap space:

“I think our goal when we manage the cap is to put together a good team, I think that’s really kind of our overriding philosophy on our cap. It’s to fit as many good players as we possibly can, and get as many long-term contracts. So, if he’s listening, that is our philosophy — and I’m sorry if he has a different philosophy. There are teams that have a lot more cap space than us, and I’m pretty sure that they weren’t playing in February.”

It was team chemistry that kept the Eagles together to win the Super Bowl, but it will be money that keeps them together next season.

Joel Corry with CBS Sports points out the two biggest challenges for the Eagles’ cap this year are coming from left tackle Jason Peters ($10,666,666) and Curry ($11 million).

Curry, a 2012 second round pick has spent six seasons with the Eagles, signed a 5 year $46 million deal in 2015.

If the Eagles are successful in renegotiating some key contracts a large portion of core players would make the 2018-19 Eagles look very scary.