PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local educational leader is pursuing what she believes is a higher calling.

In her day job, Dr. Denise D’Attore is headmistress of the Regina Luminis Academy in Berwyn but this educational leader is pursuing what she believes is a higher calling.

D’Attore says she is passionate about her job and her students but believes she must answer a divine call to begin a traditional order of nuns right here in the Philadelphia-area.

The order will be known as The Daughters of Mary, Mediatrix of Mercy.

“I believe it is the Lord who is calling me to work with him and to work with, we hope, very many other committed Catholic women to found this new congregation of teaching sisters,” she said.

D’Attore says she’s already met with Archbishop Charles Chaput who has given his blessing, and is hoping to have her convent established by the end of 2018.