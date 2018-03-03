PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been two weeks since that massive Old City fire at 239 Chestnut Street.

Some businesses in the area have been closed since, including The Little Lion at 3rd and Chestnut Streets.

“We have over 80 employees,” owner Chris Younge tells KYW Newsradio. “They’re out of work currently.”

Some of them have found temporary employment at other establishments. But Younge says all of his workers could use a little extra help. And on Sunday, they’re getting it.

“We’re going to be hosting a benefit for the staff and we hope to get a bunch of people out and raise some money for these guys,” he says.

That benefit takes place at Mad Rex in Fishtown, one of over 20 Philadelphia restaurants who will donating food for the event.

“I don’t know if this would happen in any city around the country, around the world,” Younge says. “But certainly in Philadelphia my restaurant comrades are taking care of us when we’re down right now.”

He says this goes to show that the Philadelphia restaurant scene is what he describes as a “unique breed.”

“I think that we find a lot of camaraderie in having a similar occupation,” Younge adds.

On top of all the food, the benefit will also include music, raffles and a silent auction.

“One-hundred-percent of every dollar that comes in the door is going to go to the staff,” says Younge.

The benefit is from 1-5 p.m. If you can’t make it out to Mad Rex, you can still donate to the Little Lion staff through a GoFundMe page.