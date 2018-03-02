PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA tokens are being phased out and some merchants are getting creative by finding new uses for them.

Emily Dorn started collecting SEPTA tokens in December and started making jewelry and key chains to sell in her Cedar Park shop called Vix Emporium at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

“I have key chains for $7 and necklaces for $12, and they are on a copper chain to match the cool copper stripe on the tokens themselves,” said Dorn.

Who is buying them?

“A lot of people buy them for people who have moved out-of-town, just any kind of general souvenir, or people are visiting the city and wanted to bring something back,” she said.

And SEPTA itself is selling token cufflinks in its transit gift shop at 12th and Market Streets.