PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen Philadelphia elected officials joined Governor Tom Wolf for a conversation about gun violence on Friday. Frustrated community members and advocates demanded a plan for addressing the issue.

Parkland, Florida was rated one of the safest places in American until a spasm of violence took 17 lives.

By contrast, Philadelphia’s gun violence is a chronic problem but, speaking to the Governor, Tamika Borum brought home the point that the victims are often as innocent and random as any school shooting.

“My three-year-old daughter, Tynirah Borum, was shot in the chest while getting her hair braided on the porch,” she said.

This was a listening session for the Governor, who pledged to devise a plan to address the issue using the suggestions the speakers proposed, which included treating it as a public health crisis with preventive measures such as better schools and comprehensive treatment that includes addressing community trauma in the aftermath.

“This cannot go on. We cannot sustain this. And this affects all of us,” said Governor Wolf.