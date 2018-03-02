CBS 3(A large-screen monitor shows an image from the Boston Marathon bombings during a presentation by Boston police commissioner Edward Davis. Credit: Tony Hanson) CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. QUICK LINKS: Local News | Videos | Consumer […]
KYW Newsradio 1060(A large-screen monitor shows an image from the Boston Marathon bombings during a presentation by Boston police commissioner Edward Davis. Credit: Tony Hanson) Traffic. Weather. Breaking news.  Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source for the news and information sought by Delaware Valley residents.  Our staff of reporters, editors and news anchors […]
SportsRadio 94WIP(A large-screen monitor shows an image from the Boston Marathon bombings during a presentation by Boston police commissioner Edward Davis. Credit: Tony Hanson)     Welcome to Sportsradio 94WIP on CBSPhilly.com! Sportsradio 94WIP has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly has to offer. Sportsradio […]
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT(A large-screen monitor shows an image from the Boston Marathon bombings during a presentation by Boston police commissioner Edward Davis. Credit: Tony Hanson) Welcome to 1210 AM on CBSPhilly.com! Talk Radio 1210 WPHT has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly has to offer. Talk […]
TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Powerful Storm Slamming Region | Thousands Without Power | Amtrak, Several Regional Rail Lines Suspended; Flights CanceledEarly School DismissalsRadar | Latest Forecast | Traffic
By Pat Loeb
Filed Under:Pat Loeb, philadelphia, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen Philadelphia elected officials joined Governor Tom Wolf for a conversation about gun violence on Friday. Frustrated community members and advocates demanded a plan for addressing the issue.

Parkland, Florida was rated one of the safest places in American until a spasm of violence took 17 lives.

By contrast, Philadelphia’s gun violence is a chronic problem but, speaking to the Governor, Tamika Borum brought home the point that the victims are often as innocent and random as any school shooting.

img 1233 Governor Wolf Holds Conversation On Philadelphia Gun Violence

Governor Wolf began his visit with a stop at a street corner memorial. (credit: Pat Loeb)

“My three-year-old daughter, Tynirah Borum, was shot in the chest while getting her hair braided on the porch,” she said.

This was a listening session for the Governor, who pledged to devise a plan to address the issue using the suggestions the speakers proposed, which included treating it as a public health crisis with preventive measures such as better schools and comprehensive treatment that includes addressing community trauma in the aftermath.

“This cannot go on. We cannot sustain this. And this affects all of us,” said Governor Wolf.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch